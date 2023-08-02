Former high school teacher gets house arrest for touching, texting students

Photo: Gary Linn / BC Courts

A former 100 Mile House school teacher who inappropriately touched and texted two teenaged students has been ordered to spend nine months on house arrest.

The man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identities of his victims. He was sentenced Tuesday in 100 Mile House provincial court for one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and a lesser count of assault.

Court heard the man was employed as a teacher in the 100 Mile House community where he inappropriately touched and texted two students between October 2020 and January 2021.

The man touched one of the victims above their buttocks while alone in a portable and told the victim to not tell their parent.

Court heard the man also physically touched the second victim, including hugging, putting his arm around them, touching their leg and on one occasion, asking for a kiss on the cheek.

The man also gifted the student a book titled A Guide to Getting It On: Unzipped, which is a graphic instructional book about sex.

The man would also frequently text both victims inappropriate messages including dirty jokes and would ask if they slept naked.

“He was in a position of trust — moral blameworthiness is high, and in his role as teacher, none of his reported conduct is acceptable,” provincial court Judge Linda Thomas said Tuesday during sentencing.

“He sexualized communication and physical touching under a guise of secrecy, which were highly inappropriate.”

The man was suspended from his teaching position without pay and pleaded guilty to both counts last year.

Crown prosecutor Julie Dufour sought a 24-month jail sentence, while defence lawyer Ian Donaldson sought a house arrest order for less than 18 months.

Thomas sentenced the man to 45 days for one count, and nine months of house arrest with an additional year of probation for the other. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

Thomas cited the man’s low risk of reoffending, progress made in therapy and compliance with conditions for over two years as determining factors.

“It will generally be more effective than incarceration at achieving the restorative objectives of rehabilitation, reparations to the victim and the community, and the promotion of the sense of responsibility in the offender,” said Thomas.

“However, it is also a punitive sanction capable of achieving objectives of denunciation and deterrence.”

The man was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.