'Five Guys' killer receives 10-year prison sentence, long-term offender status after 2018 slaying

Photo: RCMP Jayden Eustache.

A “Five Guys” killer has been designated a long-term offender and received a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the violent death of a Kamloops man which happened in 2018.

Jayden Eustache, 29, was one of five men charged with murder in the death of Troy Gold, a drug dealer who was beaten to death on Oct. 1, 2018 in the Lac du Bois area near Batchelor Heights.

Eustache and three of his co-accused pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, while the fifth accused was acquitted following a trial.

During a week-long hearing which started Monday, July 25 in B.C. Supreme Court, Justice Dev Dley listened to doctors and corrections officials discuss Eustache’s prospects for rehabilitation and information about his criminal history.

Crown prosecutors Sarah Firestone and Leah Winters argued Eustache should be designated a long-term offender, which would see him sentenced to a lengthy prison term and then supervised in the community for up to a decade. Firestone and Winters also sought a 10 to 12 year jail sentence.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi didn’t contest that Eustache met the definition of a long-term offender, but asked Dley to consider a prison sentence of eight years instead.

At the conclusion of last week’s hearing, Dley sentenced Eustache to 10 years in prison. Eustache will spend a little more than six years behind bars after being given credit for time served.

After his time in prison, Eustache will begin a 10 year long-term supervision order, needing to abide by a set of strict conditions set out by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Court had previously heard Gold was targeted by Nathan Townsend after Townsend’s vehicle was set on fire in September 2018. Townsend assembled a group to beat and disfigure Gold, telling the men, including Eustache, he wanted “digits” — a finger cut from Gold’s hand.

Eustache and another man lured Gold into a vehicle and took him to Lac Du Bois, where Eustache started the beating, wielding an aluminum baseball bat.

Gold was left for dead, and his partial remains were found nearly two weeks later.

About a dozen members of Eustache’s family and his community, including a former chief of Simpcw First Nation, were at Kamloops Law Courts as Eustache received his sentence and offered an apology in court.

Three other men, including Townsend, Darian Rohel and Sean Scurt, received jail sentences after they pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Gold’s death.

Townsend and Rohel were sentenced to about seven years in prison, while Scurt received a four year prison sentence.

John Daviss, who was also arrested and charged with murder after Gold’s death, was found not guilty in November 2021 after a judge-alone trial in B.C. Supreme Court. Dley said the Crown’s evidence wasn’t enough to convince him Daviss was much more than a bystander.