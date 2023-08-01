Former Miss Kamloops named provincial ambassador for 2023

Photo: Cassidy Jean Cassidy Jean, a 2023 British Columbia Ambassador, with her new crown and sash.

A former Miss Kamloops has been crowned a 2023 British Columbia Ambassador.

Cassidy Jean, who was Miss Kamloops in 2017, successfully competed in the British Columbia Ambassador program in Cowichan Lake over the weekend. The program is for those ages 17 to 24, where former ambassadors from B.C. compete to be part of a provincial team.

Jean was one of seven competitors, with representatives from West Kelowna, Quesnel, White Rock, Osoyoos, Vernon and Cowichan Lake.

She received three awards at the competition, including the community presentation award, the knowledge award and the public speaking award. Jean also placed second in a fundraising category.

“It is such an honour to be chosen as one of the 2023 British Columbia Ambassadors,” Jean said in a press release.

“I am so excited to be able to represent my city and my province in the coming year. I hope to be somebody that youth throughout the province can look up to.”

Teresa Dares, former Kamloops Ambassador Society Coordinator, said Jean has proven herself an exemplary ambassador and "true role model" for youth.

“Her dedication aligns perfectly with the core values of the program, and she did a tremendous job representing herself and Kamloops at the 2023 program," Dares said.

Jean will be joined by two other team members, Cowichan Lake’s Brooklyn Kruk and White Rock’s Abida Chowdhury.

Through the next year, the team will work together to promote the program’s mandates including nurturing future provincial leaders, providing support for post-secondary education expenses and fostering links between B.C. communities.