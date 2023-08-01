Police seeking witnesses after woman shot, taken to hospital Monday night

Photo: Mya Toews A police presence remains on Schubert Drive near Richmond Avenue after a shooting Monday evening.

Police are looking for witnesses after a woman was shot on the North Shore on Monday evening.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. to assist paramedics.

Officers located a 40-year-old Kamloops woman with gun shot wounds. According to RCMP, the woman was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition.

Police dog services flooded the area in an effort to locate the suspect, who is described as a white man with a shaved head, wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

“At this point we believe the victim and assailant were known to each other and this appears to have been a targeted shooting,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley in a statement.

The area continues to be closed to the public as officers canvas the area for witnesses, video surveillance and evidence.

Mounties said the scene is expected to be released later Tuesday evening.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Schubert Drive and Richmond Ave between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday July 31, 2023 and has information to call us,” Pelley said.

“This includes anyone who may have been walking through the trail system, on the beach or traveling or resides on the roadway, and may have surveillance video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.