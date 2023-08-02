New downtown Kamloops gym offers boxing inspired, music-based fitness classes

Photo: Mya Toews Anna Frenkel, co-owner of Scrapyard Boxing, at the gym's first location at 437 Seymour Street.

A new gym opening in downtown Kamloops later this month will provide boxing inspired, music-based fitness classes.

Scrapyard Boxing was started by soon-to-be husband and wife duo Anna Frenkel and Aidan Leonard.

Leonard currently works in logistics, and Frenkel is a licensed practical nurse at the Royal Inland Hospital. Frenkel said they decided to start this business because she fell in love with boxing classes when she lived in Halifax.

While she lived there, she began to teach the classes as well. Frenkel said when she returned to her hometown of Kamloops, she wanted to bring these classes with her.

“I know quite a bit of people in the fitness community here. I really love being a part of it,” Frenkel said.

“I was [thinking] ‘Oh, I really miss doing the boxing fitness classes.’ I was like, honestly, let's do it.”

The classes will be boxing inspired, meaning they will follow the fundamentals of boxing. Frenkel said it's an intense cardio class that lasts 50 minutes and is based around music. In the future, they hope to offer more technical classes.

“With the boxing fundamentals, you're working out, getting a great workout, but it does definitely challenge the mind. So it's so nice to work out but also feel like you're learning a skill,” she said.

Scrapyard is also unique because the classes take place within a dark room that provides a “nightclub ambiance.” Frenkel said this way, attendees only focus on the instructor and the punching bag rather than the people around them.

“It's a nice, fun, party environment. But at the same time, I do like the dark lights because again, you're focusing on yourself and your bag, not looking at people around you,” she said.

The classes will be for people 18 and up, but Frenkel said if younger teens want to come in with a guardian they are welcome to attend.

Scrapyard Boxing will have their grand opening on Aug. 12, and they will be providing a discounted founders membership until the opening day. More information about class schedules and pricing can be found on their website.