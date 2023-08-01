Growth on Bush Creek blaze, crews work to establish new containment line

Photo: BCWS The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning about 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and west of Adams Lake has grown to an estimated 982 hectares in size over the previous week.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, increased fire behaviour July 31 led to growth on the fire’s west flank, but isn’t posing any threat to travel routes or structures in the area.

Crews are working to establish a new containment line near the Adams Lake forest service road.

Additional crew members have been assigned to the fire, including an American hot shot crew and a BCWS unit crew, bringing the total number of personnel to 66 and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS said the updated perimeter reflects all growth on the fire since July 24.

The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, east of Adams Lake and 21 kilometres north of Chase, has grown to 2,527 hectares in size — up from 1,821 hectares.

The blaze has seen increased activity on its north and west flanks the past several days, but continues to burn away from the nearby community

The blaze is located on steep terrain, prohibiting ground crews from working the fire.

BCWS information officer Forrest Tower told Castanet Kamloops the updated sizes of both fires are reflective of growth over the past five to seven days.

Helicopters assigned to the Adams complex continue to bucket both fires.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

The two wildfires near Adams Lake are showing less activity, but could continue to burn for a lengthy amount of time.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning about 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and just west of Adams Lake. It is roughly 640 hectares in size.

The fire has caused an evacuation alert for multiple homes, but has not shut down any roads within the area.

There has been no prominent growth beyond perimeter lines within the past couple of days, but minimal growth was detected within the fire lines on July 30.

Crews, heavy equipment and a helicopter have been working on the fire for the past couple days to establish guards closer to the perimeter on the north and east side.

BCWS information officer Forrest Tower said that they have been receiving questions about the possibility of closing Adams Lake Provincial Park and the Adams Lake forestry service road.

He said that the fire is currently burning west of that specific service road and does not pose any imminent threat. They are also working on building a guard along the eastern flank, closer to the park, so there is currently no threat to the park either.

The Lower East Adams wildfire is 21 kilometres north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake, burning at approximately 1,821 hectares. It has sent dozens of properties onto evacuation alerts.

The blaze is located on steep terrain that continues to be inoperable for ground crews. It is active on the northern and western sides of the fire, but continues to burn away from the nearby community.

“We haven't seen any really major movement on that southern flank, which is obviously a high priority given that there's a few different communities south of the fire,” said Tower.

Helicopters have been extensively bucketing the area in order to build a perimeter and ensure that the fire does not spread to the local communities.

These suppression efforts have also lowered the risk for any movement.

Tower said that while the fire may not move outside their established lines, it could still burn for a long period of time.

Crews will continue to work with Interfor to build machine guards on the northwest and northeast flanks.

Structure protection personnel are going to demobilize the mass water delivery system and structure protection equipment. They can be set up again if needed.