A police incident has closed a rural road east of Kamloops.

RCMP have yet to issue any statement on the nature of the incident, but DriveBC reports the closure on Paul Lake Road, 30 kilometres east of Kamloops.

The road is closed in both directions between Chief Louis Way and Cold Creek Road.

No estimated time of reopening is available.

A detour is available via Pinantan-Pritchard Road.

Castanet will update as more details become available on the situation.