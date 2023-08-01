Paul Lake Road closed as police investigate suspicious death

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 2:19 p.m.

Paul Lake Road continues to be blocked off to traffic on Tuesday afternoon as the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit investigates a suspicious death.

According to police, Kamloops officers received a report of a sudden death in the 600-block of Paul Lake Road at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, Mounties said the body of a man was found in that area, and the circumstances are being treated as suspicious.

Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, said in a news release the death appears to be an isolated incident.

Paul Lake Road remains closed while investigators work in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major crime unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

ORIGINAL: 5:40 a.m.

A police incident has closed a rural road east of Kamloops.

RCMP have yet to issue any statement on the nature of the incident, but DriveBC reports the closure on Paul Lake Road, 30 kilometres east of Kamloops.

The road is closed in both directions between Chief Louis Way and Cold Creek Road.

No estimated time of reopening is available.

A detour is available via Pinantan-Pritchard Road.

Castanet will update as more details become available on the situation.