Rossmoore Lake fire remapped at over 4,000 hectares in size

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake fire is now over 4,000 hectares in size, an increase in size of 1,400 hectares from the previous estimate.

The blaze was said to be 2,721 hectares in size this morning, but the BCWS web page now says the fire has reached 4,157 hectares.

BCWS information officer Forrest Tower told Castanet Kamloops that this jump is reflective of the growth that has happened across the past five to seven days.

"There hasn't been an updated parameter track in a really long time. So it's just catching up on the reflected growth from the last week," Tower said.

The Rossmoore Lake fire is approximately 10 kilometres from Kamloops and has put dozens of properties on evacuation alert and order.

Winds are coming from the south, which have been increasing fire behaviour in pockets of dense fuel, but not causing intense growth towards the west, according to BCWS.

Crews are continuing direct attack efforts today along the Long Lake and McConnell Road junction. They are also focusing on holding the line at the pipeline where they are using direct suppression and hand ignitions.

Yesterday, air tankers put retardant along the northwest flank, where crews will now work to establish a guard.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

A thick blanket of smoke settled over the Kamloops area on Monday evening, but the BC Wildfire Service said the Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops saw no significant growth throughout the day.

The wildfire, still estimated to be 2,721 hectares in size, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, with 327 more on evacuation alert.

The fire is classified as out of control.

In an update on Monday night, BCWS said windy conditions, increased temperatures and low humidity are still expected to cause elevated fire behaviour and smoky skies over the coming days.

“The activity is expected to continue to be primarily along the west and south flanks,” BCWS said, noting there is no imminent threat to structures or Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

“Winds continue to increase fire behaviour in pockets of dense fuel, but [are] not causing rapid growth to the west.”

BCWS said on Monday, heavy equipment worked in the northwest section of the wildfire to construct guard north and south of McConnell road, and near 9.1 Road. Lookout points, staging areas and helipads are also being established.

To the east, crews worked from an established machine guard to directly attack the fire, setting up water access and suppressing hot spots towards Summerville Lake.

To the south, crews patrolled areas of low fire activity and prepared for small-scale hand ignitions. BCWS said these ignitions will occur when winds and weather conditions allow.

The wildfire agency said there are now 125 crew members assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Firefighters from Mexico were deployed to the blaze on Saturday, while an American firefighting crew arrived on Monday.

Air tankers and skimmers were also deployed to the Rossmoore wildfire during the afternoon, before they were grounded due to an increase in smoke.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and will update this story as more information is available.