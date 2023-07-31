Schubert and Richmond closed as police investigate a shooting

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Kamloops RCMP have swarmed Richmond Avenue and Brentwood Road Monday night for reports of a shooting.

The area is blocked with police tape and roughly seven RCMP cruisers.

The incident is believed to have happened just after 5 p.m.

"We responded to a possible shots fired complaint at the corner of Schubert and Richmond. As such, we located one victim who apparently was injured. The victim was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for immediate medical attention," said Cpl. Amadeo Vecchio, North Shore patrol supervisor.

Severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Cpl. Vecchio says police have yet to locate a suspect.

"We are treating this as a serious scene. The investigation is in its early stages at this point. We are trying to find out what happened, where it happened, and gather some details to start an investigative plan. Other support units are on the way."

Police dog services have also been reported on the scene.

"We utilize police dog services for scenes where there may be persons of interest or to find articles."

At this time, police say there is no threat to public safety.

"Any possible dashcam footage or information from anyone leaving the scene rather quickly or anything unusual—we always welcome tips from the public," Cpl. Vecchio added.