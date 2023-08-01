Kamloops PhD candidate researching social impacts of wildfire disasters

Photo: Contributed A fire burned between Juniper Ridge and Valleyview on July 1, 2021. This photo of the blaze was taken in Juniper by a Castanet Kamloops reader who asked to be identified only as Mike.

A University of Victoria PhD candidate originally from Kamloops is studying the sociological impacts of wildfire disasters, and is seeking volunteers to help with her research.

Ashley Berard has been interviewing evacuees from Lytton, Monte Lake and Juniper Ridge as she studies the social impacts of wildfires.

She said one of the larger themes she’s found in her research is the need for mental health resources for wildfire evacuees, noting some feel forgotten and lack support.

“The resources that do exist, some communication around them could be clearer or could be more accessible, or could be trauma informed to help support people in that process,” Berard said.

“And then, on the other hand, it seems like some resources are lacking — I think mental health resources, for sure.”

Berard said her goal is to develop recommendations for policymakers by understanding which community resources people seek out in a time of crisis.

“A really big finding that's coming up for me is people naturally in a disaster setting or in a crisis, they turn to the people they already trust. So often, people are looking at their local channels of communication, like media sources,” Berard said.

“So how can we maybe boost those resources up even more, so they're prepared to use the tools they have to support people in those disasters so that people don't feel so isolated?”

Berard said the mental health impacts can be quite severe for evacuees, with respondents from her research saying they’ve experienced anxiety, depression and PTSD.

“I think the mental health impact is quite severe, and I don't know how much we're addressing it,” Berard said.

“They have to figure out rebuilding or moving or whatever that looks like, so they don't even really have the time to sit down and sort of unpack what they're going through emotionally or mentally.”

In her research, Berard said she’s found evacuees relied the most on community groups as a “lifeline” to find out information and to ensure others are safe.

People tend to rely on online sources such as Twitter, Facebook groups and local media sources to stay connected with others and stay informed.

Berard said she wants her research to also inform people on how to prepare for an evacuation, aside from the well-known advice that includes packing medication and important documents.

“A lot of people will just throw in a set of clothes, but people will put their most uncomfortable clothes in and then when you're in that stressful situation, you need something to wear that's going to feel comfortable,” she said.

“It seems like a small thing, but people bring that up a lot.”

Berard also recommended people take digital photos and video of their property before leaving, as it can help when making an insurance claim.

Those interested in participating in Berard’s research can contact her at [email protected].