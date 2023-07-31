Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park reopens after evacuation order is lifted: TNRD

Photo: BC Parks Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park

The Thompson Nicola Regional District announced that Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park will reopen today, July 31, after an evacuation order was rescinded.

Due to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, the area surrounding the provincial park has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Areas nearby including McConnell Lake and Stake Lake remain under an evacuation order and nobody is allowed to enter.

TNRD said in a social media post that they are strongly encouraging visitors and park users to evaluate their travel plans to this area. Visitors to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park should be aware that an evacuation alert means that they need to be prepared to leave at any given time.

An evacuation order remains for 18 properties within the TNRD, as well as an alert over 300 properties.

Information about order and alert areas can be found at the TNRD website.