Power back on for most people affected by two outages

Photo: Kristen Holliday The site on 13th avenue where a line fell down and caused a small brush fire.

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

Power has been restored for almost everybody affected by two power outages this afternoon.

At around 12 p.m. two outages caused over 2,500 people to be without power. BC Hydro now reports that there is only around 50 properties without power.

Crews continue to work on-site and those without power are expected to have it back on within the next hour.

UPDATE: 2:06 p.m.

Power has been restored for a majority of people in downtown Kamloops and the Mount Paul area who were affected by two power outages on Monday afternoon.

Just over 800 customers are still without power, mainly because of the second outage which was reported just after 12 p.m. BC Hydro said power should be restored about 4:30 p.m. today.

A crew is still on-site fixing the issue.

A BC Hydro spokesperson said in an email the downtown outage was caused when a line fell down on 13th Ave in Sagebrush. This caused a small brush fire, and BC Hydro de-energized the lines within the area so fire crews could extinguish the flames.

Power has been restored for those affected by this outage.

UPDATE: 1:43 p.m.

Much of downtown Kamloops and a portion of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc reserve are currently without power, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro reported the outage near Shuswap Road happened at 12:07 p.m. with 869 customers impacted. The outage was caused by a downed wire, and a crew is currently on-site to fix the issue.

The downtown outage continues to impact about 1,900 properties, and the cause has been identified as a bird that came in contact with power lines. BC Hydro said a crew is now on-site.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:07 p.m.

Most of downtown Kamloops is without electricity.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage impacting 1,900 properties in the downtown core. The utility says the lights went out at 11:49 a.m.

A crew has been dispatched and will arrive at 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known.