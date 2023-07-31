Large power outages in Kamloops impact more than 2,500 properties

Photo: BC Hydro The two red areas represent where the power is out.

UPDATE: 1:43 p.m.

Much of downtown Kamloops and a portion of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc reserve are currently without power, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro reported the outage near Shuswap Road happened at 12:07 p.m. with 869 customers impacted. The outage was caused by a downed wire, and a crew is currently on-site to fix the issue.

The downtown outage continues to impact about 1,900 properties, and the cause has been identified as a bird that came in contact with power lines. BC Hydro said a crew is now on-site.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:07 p.m.

Most of downtown Kamloops is without electricity.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage impacting 1,900 properties in the downtown core. The utility says the lights went out at 11:49 a.m.

A crew has been dispatched and will arrive at 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not known.