Province issues smoky skies bulletin for communities in South Thompson

Photo: Castanet Smoke over Kamloops in May 2023.

Communities in the South Thompson are being warned to expect smoky skies from nearby wildfires for the next day or two.

Several communities, including Kamloops, Rayleigh, Monte Creek, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Logan Lake, were included in the B.C. government’s smoky skies bulletin issued Monday afternoon.

The province said these regions “are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.”

The bulletin notes people with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections, older adults and children are more likely to experience health impacts from the smoke exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the province said in a statement.