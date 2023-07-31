Structure protection units redeployed from Lower East Adams Lake blaze due to minimal growth

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase.

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.

Structure protection units assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase, are being redeployed to other wildfires, as no structures are imminently threatened by the blaze.

In a release, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the crews will be redeployed in light of fire growth on the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire and the Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos, where fire threat to public safety and property is more imminent.

“BC Wildfire made the decision in consultation with their Fire Behaviour Specialists to assess weather and fire data,” CSRD said in the release.

“Under current and forecasted conditions for the next five to seven days, the risk of the fire moving southward toward the community is low.”

BC Wildfire Service Fire information officer Karley Desrosiers said the 1,821 hectare blaze hadn’t seen any notable growth on its south flank, only growing 100 meters in the past couple days despite increased winds, temperatures and low humidity.

“We may see more smoke being produced just due to those winds and the conditions. That has not resulted in any increased or imminent threat to any structures,” said Desrosiers.

Helicopters bucketing the southern flank of the wildfire have also helped reduced the spread of the blaze.

Heavy equipment are working to build machine guards along the northwest and northeast flanks, which is almost complete according to BCWS.

Desrosiers said American ‘“hotshot” crews arrived at the Bush Creek East blaze today, located 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, bringing the total number of personnel working on the wildfire up to around 60.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

Two fires flanking Adams Lake north of Chase are continuing to burn out of control, but aren't posing an imminent threat to nearby communities, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The 1,821-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase, was burning rank one to rank three on Sunday afternoon — a low to moderate vigour surface fire — with some pockets of torching.

High temperatures, low humidity and southerly winds were reportedly causing increased fire behaviour on the wildfire's northwest flank, resulting in more smoke billowing from the blaze.

As of Monday morning, BCWS said ten pieces of heavy equipment have been assigned to the fire.

BCWS said because the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning in steep terrain, ground personnel are not attending the blaze due to the risk to crews’ safety.

The 640-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, west of Adams Lake and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, currently has 43 crew personnel on scene — up from 35 Sunday afternoon — and 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops Sunday afternoon that helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex have been bucketing both fires “nonstop” for the past several days.

Both fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

This story will be updated as more information is known.