Adams Lake wildfires continue to burn; BCWS says no imminent threat to communities

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase.

Two fires flanking Adams Lake north of Chase are continuing to burn out of control, but aren't posing an imminent threat to nearby communities, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The 1,821-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase, was burning rank one to rank three on Sunday afternoon — a low to moderate vigour surface fire — with some pockets of torching.

High temperatures, low humidity and southerly winds were reportedly causing increased fire behaviour on the wildfire's northwest flank, resulting in more smoke billowing from the blaze.

As of Monday morning, BCWS said ten pieces of heavy equipment have been assigned to the fire.

BCWS said because the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning in steep terrain, ground personnel are not attending the blaze due to the risk to crews’ safety.

The 640-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, west of Adams Lake and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, currently has 43 crew personnel on scene — up from 35 Sunday afternoon — and 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops Sunday afternoon that helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex have been bucketing both fires “nonstop” for the past several days.

Both fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

This story will be updated as more information is known.