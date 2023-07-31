Tobiano Golf Course, Sagebrush Golf Club named best golf courses in Canada

Photo: Tobiano Golf Course Tobiano Golf Course, one of Kamloops' many courses, has been named 11th best in Canada this year.

Two local golf courses have been named some of the best in Canada, with one crowned the top in the province.

Every year SCOREGolf.com has a panel of 104 enthusiasts that rate golf courses in Canada. Scores are given based on beauty, challenge, strategy, design, par 3’s, par 4’s, par 5’s, conditioning and fun factor. Each course is given a score out of ten based on the average given by the panellists.

Out of the 59 courses that made the list, 17 can be found within B.C.

Sagebrush Golf Club, a course about 20 kilometres east of Merritt, is considered the 6th best across the country — 7 places higher from last year and making it the best course in B.C.

The course was designed by Richard Zokoli, Rod Whitman and Armen Suny. This year it received a score of 8.1405.

SCOREGolf described Sagebrush as “a place where the more creative you are, the better you’ll score.”

Tobiano Golf Course can be found around 30 kilometres from Kamloops, and overlooks Kamloops Lake.

This course was designed by Thomas McBroom and was given a 7.9421, ranking it at number 11 in Canada — one spot above their 12th place achievement in 2021.

“Tobiano’s setting overlooking the lovely Kamloops Lake is simply spectacular,” said SCOREGolf.