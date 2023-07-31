Crews heading to out-of-control fire north of Nicola Lake

Photo: BCWS

Crews are currently on their way to a wildfire burning just north of Nicola Lake this morning.

The blaze was discovered Saturday around 2 p.m., and is approximately 5.5 hectares in size.

It is currently classified as out of control and the cause is still under investigation.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops three initial attack crews are attending the fire today. Aerial resources were on site Sunday and depending on fire behaviour may be sent out again.

BCWS said an update on the fire should be available early afternoon. Castanet Kamloops will update the story as more information becomes available.