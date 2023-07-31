Increased fire behaviour expected this week at Rossmoore Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Forecast winds, increased temperatures and low humidity are expected to increase fire behaviour over the next several days at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

Fire activity is expected to continue to be primarily along the west flank of the fire as smoke columns will likely be visible from the city for several days, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The blaze showed increased fire behaviour late Sunday.

Ground crews were pulled from the line Sunday afternoon due to the increased risk.

There is no threat to the city or nearby highway corridors, however.

The blaze has burned 2,721 hectares about 3.5 kilometres from Lac Le Jeune, and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Smoke and ash was expected to drift over Kamloops overnight.

The fire remains out of control, and a machine guard is expected to be built along the west flank today, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the northeast and southeast corners will continue to mop up hot spots. Ground crews on the east flank are also focused on mop up and patrol.

Forty firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help battle the blaze.

A total of 98 ground crew are assigned to the fire, supported by eight helicopters on the Adams Complex of three fires in the region.

Thirty-two pieces of heavy equipment are also working on the Rossmoore fire.

We'll have more updates on the fire throughout the day.