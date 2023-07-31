American 'hotshot' crew arrives at Rossmoore Lake blaze as fire behaviour increases

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

An American firefighting crew arrived on the lines of the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire this afternoon to assist BC Wildfire Crews after the blaze grew overnight.

Fire information officer Karley Desrosiers said the wildfire took a 1.5 kilometre run in the northwest corner overnight, but little growth has been seen since.

Desrosiers said the fire is burning through dense pockets of fuel, causing the increased smoke over Kamloops and the region.

“A hotshot crew from the States arrived on the line today — kind of similar to our initial attack crews. So there's a total of 125 firefighters out there today,” said Desrosiers.

The American firefighters will be aiding BCWS crews as well as the 40 firefighters that arrived from Mexico last Saturday.

Desrosiers said the American ‘hotshot’ crews are being assigned across the province, with a second crew assigned to the Bush Creek East wildfire

Air tankers and skimmers were also working the fire during the afternoon before the skimmers were grounded due to the increase in smoke, which limited visibility.

Helicopters have also been bucketing the wildfire’s south flank throughout the day.

Desrosiers said heavy equipment is working to build new guards at a distance from the fire’s edge after existing growth were compromised due to the fire’s growth.

“We're trying to catch it up there with the equipment and the aircraft and then also the ground crews are working with doing direct attack where they're able to and where they're safely able to work,” said Desrosiers.

Earlier today, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced the Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park will reopen after an evacuation order was rescinded.

“It is up to travelers to use their discretion and make their travel plans with caution,” said Desrosiers.

“We're not seeing any westward growth but we all know that wildfires are incredibly dynamic.”

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the Provincial park.

UPDATE 1:36 p.m.

Air tankers and skimmers are now working the northwest flank of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, where increased fire activity is expected the next several days.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the aerial resources will be attacking the fire between the pipeline and Highway 5.

BCWS said there’s been growth in the area thanks to pockets of dense fuel combined with overnight winds, increased temperatures and low humidity, which will increase fire behaviour over the next several days.

Heavy equipment is currently working to tie into the machine guard from the west flank, working east towards the pipeline.

BCWS said crews were on-site into the night, with structure protection personnel patrolling the east flank from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., as they have since the fire started.

The fire is still not imminently threatening Highway 5, Lac Le Jeune, Kamloops or adjacent communities.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and will update the situation as more information is known.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

As increased fire behaviour is expected over the next several days, more crews have been added to work the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says 125 crew members and 34 pieces of heavy equipment have been assigned to work the 2,721-hectare wildfire, which continues to burn out of control.

Ground crews will be supported by eight helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex of three fires in the region.

A machine guard is being built along the west flank, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Smoke and ash from the fire are expected to be visible from Kamloops and the surrounding area for several days.

BCWS noted Sunday evening that winds were causing increased fire activity in pockets of dense fuel, but there is no threat to structures, the city, highway corridors or Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and will update the situation as more information is known.

ORIGINAL: 7:13 a.m.

Forecast winds, increased temperatures and low humidity are expected to increase fire behaviour over the next several days at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

Fire activity is expected to continue to be primarily along the west flank of the fire as smoke columns will likely be visible from the city for several days, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The blaze showed increased fire behaviour late Sunday.

Ground crews were pulled from the line Sunday afternoon due to the increased risk.

There is no threat to the city or nearby highway corridors, however.

The blaze has burned 2,721 hectares about 3.5 kilometres from Lac Le Jeune, and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Smoke and ash was expected to drift over Kamloops overnight.

The fire remains out of control, and a machine guard is expected to be built along the west flank today, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the northeast and southeast corners will continue to mop up hot spots. Ground crews on the east flank are also focused on mop up and patrol.

Forty firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help battle the blaze.

A total of 98 ground crew are assigned to the fire, supported by eight helicopters on the Adams Complex of three fires in the region.

Thirty-two pieces of heavy equipment are also working on the Rossmoore fire.

We'll have more updates on the fire throughout the day.