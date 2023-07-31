Airtankers, skimmers attack Rossmoore Lake blaze as fire behaviour increases

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 1:36 p.m.

Air tankers and skimmers are now working the northwest flank of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, where increased fire activity is expected the next several days.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the aerial resources will be attacking the fire between the pipeline and Highway 5.

BCWS said there’s been growth in the area thanks to pockets of dense fuel combined with overnight winds, increased temperatures and low humidity, which will increase fire behaviour over the next several days.

Heavy equipment is currently working to tie into the machine guard from the west flank, working east towards the pipeline.

BCWS said crews were on-site into the night, with structure protection personnel patrolling the east flank from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., as they have since the fire started.

The fire is still not imminently threatening Highway 5, Lac Le Jeune, Kamloops or adjacent communities.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and will update the situation as more information is known.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

As increased fire behaviour is expected over the next several days, more crews have been added to work the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says 125 crew members and 34 pieces of heavy equipment have been assigned to work the 2,721-hectare wildfire, which continues to burn out of control.

Ground crews will be supported by eight helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex of three fires in the region.

A machine guard is being built along the west flank, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Smoke and ash from the fire are expected to be visible from Kamloops and the surrounding area for several days.

BCWS noted Sunday evening that winds were causing increased fire activity in pockets of dense fuel, but there is no threat to structures, the city, highway corridors or Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the fire and will update the situation as more information is known.

ORIGINAL: 7:13 a.m.

Forecast winds, increased temperatures and low humidity are expected to increase fire behaviour over the next several days at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

Fire activity is expected to continue to be primarily along the west flank of the fire as smoke columns will likely be visible from the city for several days, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The blaze showed increased fire behaviour late Sunday.

Ground crews were pulled from the line Sunday afternoon due to the increased risk.

There is no threat to the city or nearby highway corridors, however.

The blaze has burned 2,721 hectares about 3.5 kilometres from Lac Le Jeune, and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Smoke and ash was expected to drift over Kamloops overnight.

The fire remains out of control, and a machine guard is expected to be built along the west flank today, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the northeast and southeast corners will continue to mop up hot spots. Ground crews on the east flank are also focused on mop up and patrol.

Forty firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help battle the blaze.

A total of 98 ground crew are assigned to the fire, supported by eight helicopters on the Adams Complex of three fires in the region.

Thirty-two pieces of heavy equipment are also working on the Rossmoore fire.

We'll have more updates on the fire throughout the day.