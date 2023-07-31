Organizers, performers say Kamloops International Buskers Festival was a success

The fourth annual Kamloops International Buskers Festival is being deemed a success by organizers and performers alike after drawing large crowds to watch world-class performances.

The festival, which ran from July 27 to July 30, saw various performances from acrobats, magicians, jugglers, hula hoopers, artists and musicians in Riverside Park.

Audrey Trim, event manager, said she was happy to see the community come out to support the festival.

“There's everything from chainsaw juggling, unicyclists, to, you know, Cirque du Soleil quality performers who are out here. So there's a little bit of everything,” Trim said.

“It's not often that you get this calibre of street performing that's accessible to everyone, so I think it's a really important event for the community.”

Trim said the event saw some challenges last year, but was happy to see the community come out to enjoy the performances now that the water park has been completed.

“Last year, we had, you know, some challenges with the construction in the park, and no water park and no beach and the heat and stuff,” said Trim.

“With the park being completed and the amazing features, the crowds really came out this year. We're really happy with the turnout. We've had some really big, beautiful crowds, and the performers are all really happy.”

Circus Firemen performers Angus and Matilda said they traveled from Australia to partake in the festival among a series of others around Canada’s west coast.

“There's all this stuff for families to do, and so we're providing some entertainment in between that. So there are heaps of things for everyone to do — like all ages. It's really fun,” the performers said.

“It's a well-supported festival by the community here, so it's been absolutely lovely.”

Trim said she hopes next year’s festival will look similar, bringing in the same number of professional and amateur acts, but will feature an all-new lineup.

“It'll be all new acts for next year. And kind of similar, we're probably going to do three stages again and six professional street performers,” said Trim.

“We're looking forward to coming back next year.”