Kamloops forecast includes clear, sunny skies and warm temperatures

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is expected to see clear and sunny skies over the first week of August, according to Environment Canada.

Smoke, wind and chances of showers are predicted early on, but consistent warm weather can be expected for the majority of the week.

Monday will see sunny skies in the morning, with a daytime high of 29 C. Clouds and 20 km/h wind will arrive by the afternoon. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers can be expected overnight, with a low of 16 C.

Weather is expected to clear up by Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada predicting sunny skies and a daytime high of 30 C. Skies will remain clear into the night as temperatures reach a low of 15 C.

Wednesday will continue to see sun throughout the day, as temperatures reach a high of 32 C. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 16 C.

Thursday will similarly see a high of 32 over the course of the day, accompanied by sunny skies. Thursday night will see clear skies at night and a low of 15 C.

The trend will continue into Friday, as temperatures are expected to reach a daytime high of 33 C. Skies will continue to remain clear into the night, as temperatures drop to a low of 17 C.

Warm temperatures over 30 C and clear sunny skies are forecast to continue into the weekend.