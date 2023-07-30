Helicopters, heavy equipment continue to battle Adams Lake wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase and east of Adams Lake.

The 1,821-hectare wildfire east of Adams Lake continues to not threaten any populated areas as BC Wildfire Service crews continue to battle the out of control blaze.

The fire, about 21 kilometres north of Chase, currently has heavy equipment and structure protection personnel attending the blaze.

Eight helicopters have been assigned to the Adams Complex — including the Rossmoore Lake, Bush Creek East and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires — and will be working the fires throughout the day.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that the fire was burning at rank one and rank two on Saturday — describing a smouldering ground fire to low vigour surface fire.

The wildfire service deployed a mass water delivery system to be installed by structure protection crews in the affected communities on July 28.

“This is not in reaction to any increased fire risk, but to have the system in place and ready to go, if needed,” BCWS said in a statement.

Six kilometres west, the 640-hectare Bush Creek East fire continues to burn out of control as well.

BCWS said heavy equipment is working to establish guards where possible, but challenging terrain was restricting access on Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information is known.