Progress made overnight on fire at old Tolko site in Merritt

Photo: Catherine Belliveau

The City of Merritt said while the fire located at the city’s old Tolko site remains active, crews are continuing to work the blaze that sparked Saturday.

BC Wildfire Service crews responded to the fire yesterday, but said crews haven’t returned Sunday as the fire falls under the Fire Department’s jurisdiction.

BCWS said crews responded Saturday night to ensure the fire wouldn’t spread to the surrounding area.

“Progress has been made overnight on the #MerrittBC fire, & residents will see much less smoke. It remains an active fire, and crews are continuing to work,” the city said.

“There are no evacuation orders or alerts in Merritt at this time.”

The city is asking residents to stay away from the fire and to allow crews to work.

Firefighting aircraft were hitting the blaze from the sky Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service has listed the fire as less than a hectare in size, with the cause of the blaze currently under investigation.