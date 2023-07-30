Lessened fire activity at Rossmoore Lake blaze after Saturday growth

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

UPDATE 1:15p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has seen more relaxed fire activity Sunday afternoon after winds drove the blaze to grow yesterday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that winds caused the wildfire to grow slightly on Saturday, but conditions today have been more favourable.

“There might be some later this afternoon, but as of now, not hearing anything that is of any increased activity,” said Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer.

“Three to seven in the afternoon — that's when we see kind of like peak burning conditions. So if things do pick up, it usually happens a bit later in the afternoon.”

Tower said fire activity died down overnight and has not picked up again after warm temperatures and wind increased fire behaviour Saturday afternoon, sending smoke over the Kamloops area.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.

ORIGINAL: 9:43 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has upped the number of crews assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire after warm temperatures on Saturday increased fire behaviour, sending smoke over the Kamloops area.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits, continues to be classified as out of control.

Crew members have increased from 70 firefighters on Saturday to 98 crew members assigned to the wildfire Sunday morning, along with 32 pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.

Helicopters have also been assigned to work the fire, as well as two other wildfires in the Adams Complex.

Saturday’s increased activity saw growth along the fire’s west flank, forcing crews to pull back to safety zones to regroup and continue working where they can safely.

40 firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help respond to the wildfire.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation alerts and orders for hundreds of properties near the blaze. An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties, and about 327 remain under an evacuation alert.