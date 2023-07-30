BCWS says increased fire activity causing smoke over Kamloops; no imminent threat to structures

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:31 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire continues to see increased fire activity.

According to BCWS, smoke columns will likely be visible from Kamloops and the surrounding area for several days.

"The forecast winds, increased temperatures and low relative humidities will increase fire behaviour. The activity is expected to continue to be primarily along the west flank," BCWS said in an update.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire is burning 3.5 kilometres from Lac Le Jeune, and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

BCWS said although smoke and ash is expected to drift over Kamloops, as of Sunday night there is no imminent or increased threat to structures, the city, highway corridors or Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park. BCWS noted winds are increasing fire behaviour in pockets of dense fuel, but there is no rapid growth to the west.

The winds are primarily from the south, southeast and southwest.

Ground crews were pulled from the line Sunday afternoon due to the risk associated with increased fire behaviour on the west flank this afternoon.

BCWS said on the west flank, crews will continue to conduct hand ignitions to limit the risk of uncontrolled spread.

A machine guard will be built Monday along the west flank, from Ross Moore Lake to McConnell Lake Road.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the northeast and southeast corners will continue to mop up hot spots. Ground crews on the east flank are also focused on mop up and patrol.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire is seeing increased fire activity on its western flank Sunday afternoon, forcing crews to withdraw from the area.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said conditions are similar to Saturday, with increased winds and high temperatures forcing some crews on the western flank to pull back to safety zones.

“Same as yesterday — had to do some withdrawals of our crews that were working right close to the fire, just given fire behavior,” said Tower.

The increased fire activity is causing more smoke to be visible in the Kamloops area.

“Rosmoore is quite active on the west flank, again, obviously putting off quite a bit of smoke visible into Kamloops,” said Tower.

“High temperatures and increased winds, that's gonna be the answer.”

The 2,721-hectare wildfire burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits, continues to be classified as out of control.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has seen more relaxed fire activity Sunday afternoon after winds drove the blaze to grow yesterday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that winds caused the wildfire to grow slightly on Saturday, but conditions today have been more favourable.

“There might be some later this afternoon, but as of now, not hearing anything that is of any increased activity,” said Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer.

“Three to seven in the afternoon — that's when we see kind of like peak burning conditions. So if things do pick up, it usually happens a bit later in the afternoon.”

Tower said fire activity died down overnight and has not picked up again after warm temperatures and wind increased fire behaviour Saturday afternoon, sending smoke over the Kamloops area.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.

ORIGINAL: 9:43 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has upped the number of crews assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire after warm temperatures on Saturday increased fire behaviour, sending smoke over the Kamloops area.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits, continues to be classified as out of control.

Crew members have increased from 70 firefighters on Saturday to 98 crew members assigned to the wildfire Sunday morning, along with 32 pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.

Helicopters have also been assigned to work the fire, as well as two other wildfires in the Adams Complex.

Saturday’s increased activity saw growth along the fire’s west flank, forcing crews to pull back to safety zones to regroup and continue working where they can safely.

40 firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help respond to the wildfire.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation alerts and orders for hundreds of properties near the blaze. An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties, and about 327 remain under an evacuation alert.