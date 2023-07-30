BCWS increases number of crews on Ross Moore Lake blaze after seeing increased activity

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service has upped the number of crews assigned to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire after warm temperatures on Saturday increased fire behaviour, sending smoke over the Kamloops area.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits, continues to be classified as out of control.

Crew members have increased from 70 firefighters on Saturday to 98 crew members assigned to the wildfire Sunday morning, along with 32 pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.

Helicopters have also been assigned to work the fire, as well as two other wildfires in the Adams Complex.

Saturday’s increased activity saw growth along the fire’s west flank, forcing crews to pull back to safety zones to regroup and continue working where they can safely.

40 firefighters from Mexico arrived Saturday to help respond to the wildfire.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation alerts and orders for hundreds of properties near the blaze. An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties, and about 327 remain under an evacuation alert.