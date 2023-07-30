City of Kamloops applying for $15.6 million to help boost local housing supply

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is applying for more than $15 million in funding that, if awarded, will be put towards initiatives aimed at boosting the local housing supply over the next three years.

Julie McGuire, City of Kamloops community planning manager, told council on Tuesday the city is on track to issue building permits for more than 1,900 housing units between September 2023 and August 2026.

However, if the city receives a boost from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund, it’s projected to issue 2,363 permits — an increase of nearly 400 units. In addition, more units would be targeted towards missing middle and apartment style homes, according to the city.

“We are experiencing continued population growth and at the same time, we have a shortage of affordable housing,” McGuire said in a statement.

“This is particularly true for what we refer to as the ‘missing middle’ housing, which is generally higher-density housing in the middle of the housing spectrum. Examples include townhouses, duplexes or other multiplexes.”

McGuire said the city has developed an action plan to submit with its funding application.

She said this funding can help the city work towards amending the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw to allow for more residential density, and implementing strategies to streamline development approvals, among other initiatives.

In a report prepared for council, staff indicated the CMHA fund can be used for land or building acquisition for affordable housing, investments in drinking water, wastewater or solid waste infrastructure which supports housing, and other community-related infrastructure like roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

If awarded $15.6 million, the city estimated 25 per cent of the funds will go towards affordable housing, 34 per cent for housing-related infrastructure, 25 per cent for community-related infrastructure, and 16 per cent for staffing, consultants and project implementation.

Council voted unanimously to support the application, which will need to be submitted to CMHC by Aug. 18.

Successful funding applications will be announced by CMHC in fall 2023.