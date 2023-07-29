BCWS responding to four-hectare wildfire discovered north of Nicola Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A four hectare wildfire was discovered burning north of Nicola Lake on Saturday afternoon.

A helicopter and air tankers have been dispatched to a four-hectare wildfire discovered Saturday afternoon north of Merritt.

BC Wildfire Service said the blaze was discovered just before 2 p.m. near Beaver Creek Ranch.

“We have an initial attack crew as well as a helicopter responding, and air tankers as well,” said Shaelee Stearns, BCWS fire information officer.

Stearns said the wildfire is located about 29 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.