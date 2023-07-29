CSRD says Lower East Adams Lake blaze showing no significant growth towards homes

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase and east of Adams Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the 1,821-hectare wildfire burning east of Adams Lake hasn’t shown any significant growth towards populated areas.

In an update issued Saturday afternoon, the CSRD said the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase, isn’t showing significant growth along the southern flank, and fire behaviour continues to be reduced.

“Structure protection crews continue work on deploying and testing the mass water delivery system installed in the affected communities,” the statement said.

“This is not in reaction to any increased fire risk, but to have the system in place and ready to go, if needed.”

The CSRD said residents in the Shuswap might experience increased smoke in the region this weekend and into next week from the northwestern and western flank of the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Lower East Adams Lake fire has been burning at rank one and rank two — a smouldering ground fire to low vigour surface fire.

Two heavy-lift helicopters have been bucketing over the blaze to reduce fire behaviour on the southern and eastern flanks.

According to BCWS, its incident management team has been working with Interfor to finish building machine guards on the northwest to northeast flanks where possible.

“These guards are almost complete, and Interfor will continue to be engaged for heavy equipment,” BCWS said.

Burning six kilometres away, on the west side of Adams Lake, crews continue to battle the 640-hectare Bush Creek East fire.

BCWS said heavy equipment is working to establish guards where access permits.

“Good progress has been made along the north flank. In the southeast, however, challenging terrain is restricting access,” the wildfire agency said.

“Planning is underway for guard construction in areas where heavy equipment is ineffective.”