Kamloops  

Smoke plume billows throughout Merritt Saturday afternoon near mill

Smoke seen near mill

UPDATE: 4:06 p.m.

The large plume of smoke pumping in the sky above Merritt is coming from a fire at the old Tolko site, according to the City of Merritt.

The city confirmed Merritt Fire Rescue Department is responding to the blaze.

“Please avoid the area and allow them space to work,” the city said.

“If you are in the area, follow instructions from fire crews on site.”

ORIGINAL: 3:28 p.m.

A large plume of white smoke can be seen coming from downtown Merritt on Saturday afternoon, appearing to be beside the mill.

One Castanet reader captured a photo of the smoke when travelling through the junction on Hwy 5 coming into town.

They said the fire looked to be near "heaps of sawdust."

Castanet has reached out to the Merritt Fire Rescue Department for more information.

