Smoke plume billows throughout Merritt Saturday afternoon near mill

Photo: Contributed A fire at the old Tolko site is sending white smoke into the sky above Merritt, the city confirmed in a social media post.

UPDATE: 4:06 p.m.

The large plume of smoke pumping in the sky above Merritt is coming from a fire at the old Tolko site, according to the City of Merritt.

The city confirmed Merritt Fire Rescue Department is responding to the blaze.

“Please avoid the area and allow them space to work,” the city said.

“If you are in the area, follow instructions from fire crews on site.”

There is a highly visible fire in the south of the City at the old Tolko site.

Merritt Fire is responding to this. Please avoid the area and allow them space to work.

If you are in the area, follow instructions from fire crews on site. — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) July 29, 2023

ORIGINAL: 3:28 p.m.

A large plume of white smoke can be seen coming from downtown Merritt on Saturday afternoon, appearing to be beside the mill.

One Castanet reader captured a photo of the smoke when travelling through the junction on Hwy 5 coming into town.

They said the fire looked to be near "heaps of sawdust."

Castanet has reached out to the Merritt Fire Rescue Department for more information.