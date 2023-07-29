Crews battling fire at old Tolko mill site in Merritt, B.C.

Photo: Catherine Belliveau

UPDATE: 4:52 p.m.

Merritt’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated by the city to support the response to a major fire at the old Tolko site on Saturday.

Merritt fire crews are being supported by the BC Wildfire Service in battling a fire in a large pile of wood chips.

Firefighting aircraft are hitting the blaze from the sky.

Just watched a tandem of about 6 or 8 water bombers come through pic.twitter.com/1BTC6mZZoj — Catherine Belliveau (@Miss_KittyCat80) July 29, 2023

The city is asking everyone to stay away from the site.

"There will be more ground traffic as heavy fire response equipment comes in, and they need space to work. There will also be skimmers and helicopters coming in to drop water on the fire. For your safety, please stay away."

As part of fire safety, the City wants to remind everyone that flying drones within 5 miles of a wildfire is illegal.

"It endangers the helicopters and skimmers that are responding. Please do not use drones to try to get views of the fire."

FLYING DRONES NEAR WILDFIRES IS ILLEGAL

There is a drone in flight near the Tolko site fire. If it does not come down immediately, the aircraft responding to the fire will have to land.



Please land any drones IMMEDIATELY. Details of any drones in flight will be passed to RCMP. — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) July 30, 2023

Photo: Catherine Belliveau

UPDATE: 4:06 p.m.

The large plume of smoke pumping in the sky above Merritt is coming from a fire at the old Tolko site, according to the City of Merritt.

The city confirmed Merritt Fire Rescue Department is responding to the blaze.

“Please avoid the area and allow them space to work,” the city said.

“If you are in the area, follow instructions from fire crews on site.”

There is a highly visible fire in the south of the City at the old Tolko site.

Merritt Fire is responding to this. Please avoid the area and allow them space to work.

If you are in the area, follow instructions from fire crews on site. — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) July 29, 2023

ORIGINAL: 3:28 p.m.

A large plume of white smoke can be seen coming from downtown Merritt on Saturday afternoon, appearing to be beside the mill.

One Castanet reader captured a photo of the smoke when travelling through the junction on Hwy 5 coming into town.

They said the fire looked to be near "heaps of sawdust."

Castanet has reached out to the Merritt Fire Rescue Department for more information.