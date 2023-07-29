Kamloops apartment suffered 'extensive damage' after Saturday fire, KFR says

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in a downtown Kamloops apartment suite on Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 12:31 p.m.

A downtown Kamloops apartment suite suffered extensive damage as the result of a fire on Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the three-storey apartment building in the 500-block of Battle Street at about 11:30 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Captain Norm Little said firefighters saw smoke and flames showing upon arrival.



Little said the fire was isolated to one unit.

“There’s extensive damage in that suite. The total suite [was] involved in the fire,” he said.

Little said as far as he knows, there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

As of about noon on Saturday, Battle Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue was blocked off to traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow crews space to work.

Yellow caution tape was also being set up around the apartment building.

“For right now, we’re denying entry to the building just to make sure everything is safe and all the smoke is cleared out,” Little said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:49 a.m.

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky from a three-story apartment building in Kamloops Saturday morning.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded with multiple members and quickly knocked down the fire.

Battle Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue is blocked off to traffic as fire crews respond.

Castanet Reporter Kristen Holliday is on scene and will have more information coming.