BC Hydro says power restored for thousands after outage in Kamloops

Photo: BC Hydro Thousands of Kamloops residents are without power after a Saturday outage, according to BC Hydro.

UPDATE: 12:12 p.m.

Power has been restored to thousands of Kamloops properties after an earlier outage, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro said the power outage, which impacted about 3,800 customers on the North Shore and in downtown Kamloops, happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday due to an object on the lines.

ORIGINAL: 11:03 a.m.

Thousands of Kamloops residents are in the dark on Saturday morning after a power outage.

BC Hydro’s outage map indicates the power went out for about 3,800 customers on the North Shore and in downtown Kamloops just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the outage is listed as under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is known.