BCWS reports increased fire behaviour at Ross Moore Lake blaze; no structures threatened

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Saturday, July 29.

UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says warm temperatures on Saturday afternoon have caused some increased fire behaviour at the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, which is sending more smoke over the Kamloops area.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is classified as out of control.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said with the heat of the day, firefighter crews are noticing some increased activity on the west flank of the fire, but it isn’t currently threatening any structures.

“It's not any significant rate of spread or growth, but there will be some growth along the west flank,” Tower said.

“It’s not moving north towards Kamloops at all, or east. And there's no threat to any structures, or Highway 5 or 5A. It’s just as it’s getting hotter in the day, we’re just seeing some more increased fire behaviour.”

Tower said crews working on some parts of the west flank have had to temporarily pull back to safety zones, which he says is normal.

“[It] happens all the time on fires when there's a bit more increase in fire activity in the afternoon. They'll just regroup and keep working where they can safely,” Tower said.

He said the wildfire will likely be producing more smoke for the rest of Saturday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service said there are over 70 firefighters assigned to the incident, along with several pieces of heavy equipment. Helicopters are also working on the Ross Moore Lake fire, alongside the other two wildfires in the Adams Complex.

On Saturday, 40 firefighters from Mexico arrived to help respond to the wildfire.

Southeasterly winds have caused increased activity on the west flank of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire (K22024) which has led to increased smoke that is now visible from Kamloops and Highway 5. #BCHwy5 pic.twitter.com/NdvGFH6HqO — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 29, 2023

ORIGINAL: 9:50 a.m.

Dozens of firefighters from Mexico have arrived in Kamloops and will be deployed to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of the city on Saturday, focusing on mop-up and patrol where the blaze continues to smoulder.

The 2,721-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is still classified as out of control.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said 40 firefighters were getting briefed on Saturday morning before being sent out to the blaze.

“They will be out on the fire line at some point today,” Tower said.

According to BCWS, these new firefighters will be sent to patrol the east flank of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

Meanwhile, crews continue to build a guard around the south end of the fire, expecting to finish this construction on Saturday. A machine guard along the west flank has been completed.

“Crews continue to mop up hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners. This will continue until hot spots near the fire perimeter have been extinguished,” BCWS said in an update posted to its website.

BCWS said a small-scale hand ignition operation was completed on Friday at the southern tip of the fire, removing unburned fuel within the fire perimeter, and bringing the fire’s edge to established containment lines.

On Friday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District significantly downgraded evacuation orders and alerts put in place for hundreds of properties in the area. An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties, and about 327 remain under an evacuation alert.

The wildfire service said structure protection personnel are demobilizing structure protection equipment on structures no longer within an evacuation order area, and continue to test and maintain systems on the remaining properties.

Tower said BCWS isn’t expecting significant growth or extreme fire behaviour at the Ross Moore Lake blaze, given current forecasted weather conditions.

“There might be pockets of fuel that might have entire tree consumption, but that would be five or six trees in an area. They might have some vigorous activity, but nothing like an organized flame front or anything,” he said.

BCWS said on Saturday morning that low to moderate fire behaviour continues to be observed.

“With temperatures increasing, more smoke will likely be visible in the coming days,” the wildfire service said.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.