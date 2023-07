Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire has been discovered between Kamloops and Barriere.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered about 3:20 p.m. on July 28, and is currently spot-sized. It is categorized as out of control, and lightning is the suspected cause.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information. They said information about resources should be available at about 4:30 p.m. today.