Initial attack crew, helicopter head to spot-sized wildfire south of Barriere

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 5:08 p.m.

A BC Wildfire Services crew and a helicopter are on the way to a wildfire that was recently discovered between Kamloops and Barriere.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that they are sending one initial attack crew and a helicopter crew to the spot-sized fire, which is located near Stuart Lake on the west side of the North Thompson river.

The fire is currently exhibiting rank 2 fire behaviour, which means it is a low vigorous ground fire.

It is still less than a hectare in size and categorized as out of control.

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

A new wildfire has been discovered between Kamloops and Barriere.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered about 3:20 p.m. on July 28, and is currently spot-sized. It is categorized as out of control, and lightning is the suspected cause.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information. They said information about resources should be available at about 4:30 p.m. today.