RCMP seeking information after person seen setting fire to construction equipment

Photo: RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect that was seen lighting a fire at a construction site on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 2100-block of Van Horne Drive about 5 a.m. on July 28 to help Kamloops Fire Rescue.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw KFR extinguishing a fire that fully engulfed a compact wheel loader.

According to police, security footage showed a heavier set, older person driving a brown or gold 2005 or 2006 Honda CRV. The person is seen carrying a jerry can to the loader and lighting it on fire before driving vehicle away from the area.

“We are asking anyone who lives in the area of the construction site in the 2100-block of Van Horne Drive to review their surveillance video footage to determine if they captured this vehicle, or occupants, coming or going from the site,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP.

Police are asking people to review footage from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.