IH warns toxins present in algae blooms at three Nicola Valley lakes

Photo: BC Parks Nicola Lake, one of the three lakes affected by an algae bloom.

Interior Health is warning residents there is a risk of exposure to a cyanobacterial toxin due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms on some lakes in the Nicola region.

According to IH, water samples were taken on July 26, and three lakes tested positive for a cyanobacterial toxin. The toxin was found in N'Kwala (Nicola) Lake, Spaxomin (Douglas) Lake and Chapperon Lake.

IH said cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxin that can be poisonous to humans and animals. Exposure to the toxins can occur by ingesting or contacting contaminated water.

People are advised not to use the water in these lakes at this time, and to find alternate sources of drinking water for pets and livestock.

Interior Health says residents should avoid drinking water from the lakes, as well as boating, waterskiing, and swimming. If someone comes in contact with the water, they are advised to rinse with clean water immediately.

Exposure to the toxins can cause dizziness, cramps, diarrhea, skin rash and mouth blisters. IH said anyone who has symptoms that could be linked to cyanobacteria exposure should contact their doctor.

The health authority said algae blooms can last in a body of water for weeks to months. IH said it will review beach closures and advisories once two sets of water samples are taken which don't show the presence of cyanobacteria toxin.

A list of current beach closures can be found online.

Algae blooms can be reported through the provincial algae watch page.