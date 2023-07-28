One win, one loss for NorthPaws in series against visiting Victoria HarbourCats

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws The NorthPaws' Cooper Neville heads for home from second.

The Kamloops NorthPaws snapped a five-game losing streak but were unable to clinch a series victory against the visiting Victoria HarbourCats this week, with one game cancelled due to rain.

The ‘Paws (10-33 overall, 3-13 second half) took one of two during a midweek series against the Victoria HarbourCats (30-14, 11-6).

The HarbourCats beat the ‘Paws 2-0 on Tuesday, before Kamloops pulled off a 6-3 win on Wednesday, snapping its five-game losing streak in the process.

Thursday’s game was cancelled at the bottom of the fifth inning due to rain and lightning. Before it was scrubbed, Victoria held a 2-0 lead with Kamloops batting, and one out.

The game will be replayed before the end of the 2023 West Coast League season, with the date, time and venue yet to be determined.

Next up for the NorthPaws is a three-game series in Nanaimo against the Night Owls beginning tonight. This series marks the first time these two teams have played against each other this season.

The ‘Paws will return to Norbrock to host the Kelowna Falcons on Aug. 1, before heading to Elk Stadium for their last two road games of the West Coast League season.