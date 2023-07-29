TNRD tours libraries across the region to teach residents about FireSmart

Photo: FireSmart RDOS FireSmart volunteers near Osoyoos in fall 2022.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District FireSmart program has been touring around the region to teach residents about how to mitigate wildfire damage on their properties.

In a statement, the TNRD said it hopes to educate and interact with residents at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library branches, with stops planned in Ashcroft, Savona and in the North Thompson next week.

“We have been active across rural areas of the Thompson-Nicola region this spring and summer, attending as many community events as possible and connecting directly with residents,” said Dan Funk, FireSmart Coordinator.

“We are looking forward to our regional roadshow at our community libraries, which will be another tool in the toolbox to inform residents about why they should protect their homes from wildfires, and how easy it is to do in many cases.”

Melissa Lowenberg, manager of Community Libraries & Engagement, said the TNRL knows "all too well" the risk of wildfires in the region.

“Aligning the TNRD FireSmart program with our community libraries is one way we can bring this important messaging directly to our residents,” Lowenberg said.

FireSmart community library visits are planned at the Ashcroft Library on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Savona Library on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program will be available at the TNRL's mobile library on Aug. 3, as it stops in Avola from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Vavenby from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Birch Island from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be brochures and other educational materials provided.

The TNRD said local FireSmart coordinators are established in the communities of Barriere, Merritt and Kamloops, and residents in these municipalities can contact their local government or local fire department directly for more information on the program.