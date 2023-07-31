Local youth help residents make their homes climate friendly with new program

Photo: YCCBC The Kamloops YCCBC team outside the Cunliffe House of Sustainability on Lorne Street.

The City of Kamloops and Youth Climate Corps BC are teaming up to help homes become more climate friendly through a free community outreach program.

The Climate Friendly Home program, supported by BC Hydro, focuses on helping households find ways to reduce energy costs and carbon pollution, help with weather protection and support landscape health.

Residents can register for the program online. They will then be contacted by a member of the YCCBC team to schedule a two-hour home assessment. This includes home tours to identify heat loss areas using a thermal camera, learning how to save energy and rebate opportunities.

The tour will continue outside, where team members will show residents how to promote biodiversity in their landscaping and point out any fire risks.

The participants will receive home energy efficiency supplies and pollinator-friendly seeds.

The program aims to reduce carbon pollution from houses and buildings, which, according to data referenced by the City of Kamloops, makes up 29 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.

This initiative was co-developed with YCCBC, and it will be their first project in the Kamloops area.

“The Climate Friendly Home Program not only benefits Kamloops residents, but it creates good green jobs for local young people and introduces them to the trades sector, where there is high demand for workers to support the transition to net zero construction,” said YCCBC Executive Director Ben Simoni.

The City of Kamloops and YCCBC also partnered up to provide the bike valet service at the Memorial Cup, Canada Day and the Kamloops Regional Farmer’s Market.

“We value our collaborative relationship with YCCBC starting with the Kamloops Bike Valet, and are excited for the opportunity to help empower young people to implement climate solutions through this initiative,” said Glen Cheetham, climate and sustainability manager for the City of Kamloops.

“YCCBC’s climate focus aligns well with the city’s vision, making it a natural, mutually beneficial partnership that we hope to continue.”