Mucho Burrito opens its newest location on Lansdowne Street this week

Photo: Mya Toews Mucho Burrito will open within the new Hive building beside the newest instalment to Kamloops' downtown, Stills Co.

Mucho Burrito, a casual Mexican restaurant, will be opening its doors to its first Kamloops location this week.

Mucho Burrito is a chain restaurant that has over a dozen locations across B.C., and Vic Singh, owner of 3 locations in Kelowna, said he is excited to bring his joint to Kamloops.

“There's nothing out in Kamloops like a Mucho Burrito. And so we feel that the Kamloops market is growing quite a bit,” said Singh.

“We want to be the first ones to be in there. To elevate it, and to make sure that we’re part of the whole beginning of a big thing that's going to happen in Kamloops.”

Singh said that he wants to change the narrative of stores downtown closing early in the evening, and hopes to provide the community with a place to eat in later hours of the day.

He also added all of the food will be made daily and fresh in house.

The soft opening will be on Monday July 31, with a grand opening date still in the works. Singh also mentioned that an ice cream shop, called La Diperie, will be opening beside the restaurant soon as well.

The restaurant will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.