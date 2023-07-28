BCWS updates size estimates for two Adams Lake wildfires

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the size estimates for two wildfires burning near Adams Lake after a helicopter was able to more accurately map the fire perimeters.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning 21 kilometres north of Chase, is now estimated to be 1,821 hectares in size, a slight decrease from the earlier rough estimate of 2,000 hectares.

The Bush Creek East wildfire, which is located west of Adams Lake, is now estimated to be 640 hectares in size.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said this size increase is due to more accurate mapping, not recent fire growth.

According to BCWS, a mass water delivery system will be brought into the Adams Lake area with a ferry on Friday to help crews with the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

“This is not in response to any imminent threat to the community,” BCWS said, adding it’s simply to have the system set up if needed. BCWS noted it takes time to set up, test and reconfigure the water delivery system.

“Opportunities like this to set up and pre-plan a structure protection strategy for a community are helpful for all future wildfire incidents in the area,” BCWS said.

“The planning that structure protection specialists do during advanced planning is able to be carried forward in future years for a community.”

BCWS said it doesn’t expect significantly increased fire behaviour along the southern flank of this wildfire given current weather, but there may be increased smoke from the northwestern and western flanks as temperatures increase on Friday and into the weekend.

Work continues to establish guards at the Bush Creek East wildfire, which is burning about six kilometres to the west of the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

ORIGINAL: 11:24 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says given current weather conditions, it doesn't anticipate increased fire behaviour at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire on Friday, which will allow crews to directly attack the blaze.

The 2,000-hectare wildfire is burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase, and is classified as out of control.

BCWS said cooler weather this week has resulted in minimal fire behaviour, with the blaze burning at rank one with some areas of rank two on Thursday — a smouldering to low vigour surface fire.

“With the current weather, there is no expectation of increased fire behaviour tomorrow, July 28, on the southern, eastern and northern flanks,” BCWS said in an update.

“The current behaviour will support good firefighting. Operations can include direct attack. Where there is direct sunlight, there is potential for fuels to dry out and fire behaviour to pick up.”

BCWS said aerial resources will continue responding to the fire, and the incident management team assigned to the blaze is in talks with Interfor to create a strategy for building machine guards on the northwest to northeast flanks “where feasible.”

The Adams Lake Indian Band, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Thompson-Nicola Regional District have issued evacuation alerts are a result of the wildfire, which are still in place as of Friday morning.

Just six kilometres away, on the west side of Adams Lake, BCWS crews continue to respond to the 600-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire. There has been no change in size or fire behaviour since Wednesday.

About 35 people were actioning the wildfire on Thursday, supported by aviation and heavy equipment.

“Heavy equipment is working to establish guards where access permits,” BCWS said, noting progress has been made on the north flank.

“In the south, challenging terrain is restricting access. Planning is underway for guard construction in areas where heavy equipment is ineffective.”