Downtown Kamloops BIA to host a night market on Saturday

Photo: Downtown Kamloops

The Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association will be hosting its first ever night market this weekend, with games, activities and more than 40 vendors taking over Victoria Street.

The family-friendly event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, on the 300 and 400 blocks of Victoria Street.

Howie Reimer, executive director for the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association, said they are expecting a couple thousand people to attend.

Reimer said they were inspired to create the event when they noticed how tourists from the Rocky Mountaineer train did not get the full experience while in Kamloops.

“[The Rocky Mountaineer tourists] come in later in the day, they don't spend a day here. So the retailers are really not able to take advantage of it,” Reimer said.

He said the BIA also wanted to take advantage of Kamloops’ great summer weather.

“We just felt that our summer nights in Kamloops, as long as they're not smoky, it's just such great weather,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for shared experience and for the community to get together — just have a bit of a party.”

There will be food vendors, live music and games and activities for the whole community.

Some activities include giant jenga, the Kamloops-made Picklepong and a photo booth.

The International Buskers Festival will also take part in the event, with performers taking over the 400 block of Victoria Street for the night.

Some businesses will be open late to accommodate the market, including Hebrews Coffee House and Main Street Clothing.

Reimer added they could make this an annual event if there is a good response from the community.

The 300 and 400 blocks of Victoria Street will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the 29th, with the annual Merchant’s Market taking place during the day.