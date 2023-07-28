TNRD significantly downgrades evacuation orders, alerts as Ross Moore fire behaviour remains low

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

Residents of most properties put on evacuation order due to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops are now able to return home.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is still classified as out of control.

On Friday, Thompson-Nicola Regional District revised evacuation alerts and orders put in place for hundreds of properties in Electoral Area J and L, downgrading most orders to alerts, and giving some properties previously on alert the all-clear.

An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties on Edith Lake Road, Lac Le Jeune Road and Long Lake Road.

Colton Davies, TNRD emergency operations centre information officer, said it’s important residents returning home don’t let their guard down, as the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, which was discovered a week ago on July 21, is still burning out of control.

“Obviously, it's it's a good development that the conditions have improved enough for the order to be significantly downgraded,” Davies said.

He added it’s been “a long week” for many properties on evacuation order, now on alert.

“It’s also still a challenge for properties that remain on evacuation order within that area, and we're going to be in continued contact with the BC Wildfire Service as they work towards their objectives on that fire,” he said.

The City of Kamloops has also rescinded an evacuation alert put in place for a number of Knutsford properties, saying the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of the city no longer poses an imminent risk.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the city said these properties have been given the all clear, but noted if conditions change, evacuation alerts or orders could be reinstated.

Kamloops Fire Rescue will continue to assist BC Wildfire Service crews performing overnight patrols and spot fire suppression.

“This support has been requested for Friday and Saturday nights and may extend beyond that if required,” the city said.

According to BC Wildfire Service, fire behaviour has remained relatively low on the east side of the wildfire.

“On the west flank, fire activity increased yesterday, July 27, in areas of dense fuel. Although the fire was highly visible from Highway 5, no significant growth occurred,” BCWS said.

“With temperatures increasing, it is likely that more smoke will be visible in the coming days.”

BCWS said helicopters will continue to provide regular support for ground crews over the weekend, bucketing in order to slow fire spread so personnel can operate safely and effectively.

Crews will continue to mop up hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners, and heavy equipment are working on the west flank to establish a guard closer to the fire. Guards are also being constructed on the north and south flanks.

On Saturday, 40 more firefighters are expected to arrive and will focus on mop-up and patrol along the east flank, where the fire is smouldering.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has claimed one structure — an unaddressed cabin that was on someone’s private property. Davies said the TNRD is not aware of any other impacts to structures as a result of the fire.

More information on revised evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the TNRD and City of Kamloops websites.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire. This story will be updated as more information is known.