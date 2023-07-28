Favourable conditions allow BCWS to conduct small-scale hand ignitions on Ross Moore wildfire

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire Crews have been conducting small-scale hand ignitions on the west and south flanks of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Friday, using favourable conditions to help bring the fire's edge to the containment lines that were established.

Fire information officer Karley Desrosiers said the temperatures on site were conducive to go ahead with low-intensity fire behaviour.

"Yesterday there was that increased activity on the west flank so that was the area where they were conducting those ignitions," she said.

"There was heavy equipment guard that was put in around the perimeter of the fire and then they were using drip torches and just kind of walking the line at the fire to start some low-intensity burns."

Planned ignition operations are used to reduce the available fuel between the fire perimeter and established guards to reduce the likelihood of growth beyond established containment lines.

"It was a window of opportunity and something we wanted to get completed before temperatures do creep up [this weekend]."

With temperatures increasing, BCWS said it is likely that more smoke will be visible in the coming days.

Crews will continue to monitor for any spotting over the guard. Helicopters were bucketing throughout the day, on the south and west flanks.

"Overall things were looking quite well," Desrosiers added. "It was kind of the next step in the operations based on what had been completed so far."

As of Friday afternoon, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire is estimated to be 2,721 hectares in size. The total amount of hectares burned by the controlled ignitions done Friday will be shared later in the evening by BCWS after the work is completed.

The blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is still classified as out of control.

Desrosiers said once the controlled burns are done and the heavy equipment completes the guards that they're continuing to work on in the north, "We'll certainly be at a better spot and more confidence in our containment."

UPDATE: 1:41 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s deputy fire chief says city firefighters will continue to provide support patrolling the Ross Moore Lake wildfire overnight, noting BC Wildfire Service crews have done a “great job” actioning the blaze.

The wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is still classified as out of control.

Since Sunday, a KFR bush truck and water tender have been deployed overnight to patrol for spot fires and ember casting near properties under evacuation order.

KFR’s Ryan Cail, operations chief for the City of Kamloops Emergency Operations Centre, said the same resources will be deployed on Friday and Saturday night.

“BC Wildfire has done a great job of controlling the fire, and our crews have not seen much more than a little bit of ember cast, a little bit of spot fire at night while they're on their tactical patrols,” said Ryan Cail.

He said it was important for KFR to help out given the proximity of the fire to the city.

“It's more of a support for BC Wildfire, and an ability for us to help give the citizens of Kamloops a bit of an assurance that every possible measure is being implemented to keep the fire away from the city,” Cail said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire is estimated to be 2,721 hectares in size — a slight increase from the previous estimate of 2,600 hectares. Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, noted this updated size is due to a more accurate track of the fire perimeter, not a recent increase in growth.

BCWS said fire behaviour has remained relatively low on the east side of the fire, with fire activity increasing to the west on Thursday in areas of dense fuel.

As temperatures increase, BCWS said it’s likely that more smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire will be visible in the coming days.

Heavy equipment will be working on the west flank on Friday to establish a guard closer to the fire’s edge. A guard in the south is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

On Friday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District significantly downgraded many of its evacuation orders and alerts, with the City of Kamloops giving properties previously under alert the all clear.

Cail said he is hopeful the weekend will bring more positive progress.

“BC Wildfire has done a really great job. We all know that they're stretched so thin right now, sometimes they don't get the credit that they deserve. And they work tirelessly, long hours, to make sure that everybody's safe as best they can,” Cail said.

“I really do feel confident that the work that's been done is going to help keep us all safe. Now saying that, fire is dynamic, and we're going to have to keep our eyes on it. And hopefully we get some rain in the near future to further the efforts that have been put into place.”

For several nights, @KamFire has conducted night operations on the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire (K22024). From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, a structure protection task force patrols priority areas and extinguishes hot spots. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/ZpxOjAWTTl — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2023

ORIGINAL: 10:14 a.m.

Residents of most properties put on evacuation order due to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops are now able to return home.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. The fire is still classified as out of control.

On Friday, Thompson-Nicola Regional District revised evacuation alerts and orders put in place for hundreds of properties in Electoral Area J and L, downgrading most orders to alerts, and giving some properties previously on alert the all-clear.

An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties on Edith Lake Road, Lac Le Jeune Road and Long Lake Road.

Colton Davies, TNRD emergency operations centre information officer, said it’s important residents returning home don’t let their guard down, as the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, which was discovered a week ago on July 21, is still burning out of control.

“Obviously, it's it's a good development that the conditions have improved enough for the order to be significantly downgraded,” Davies said.

He added it’s been “a long week” for many properties on evacuation order, now on alert.

“It’s also still a challenge for properties that remain on evacuation order within that area, and we're going to be in continued contact with the BC Wildfire Service as they work towards their objectives on that fire,” he said.

The City of Kamloops has also rescinded an evacuation alert put in place for a number of Knutsford properties, saying the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of the city no longer poses an imminent risk.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the city said these properties have been given the all clear, but noted if conditions change, evacuation alerts or orders could be reinstated.

Kamloops Fire Rescue will continue to assist BC Wildfire Service crews performing overnight patrols and spot fire suppression.

“This support has been requested for Friday and Saturday nights and may extend beyond that if required,” the city said.

According to BC Wildfire Service, fire behaviour has remained relatively low on the east side of the wildfire.

“On the west flank, fire activity increased yesterday, July 27, in areas of dense fuel. Although the fire was highly visible from Highway 5, no significant growth occurred,” BCWS said.

“With temperatures increasing, it is likely that more smoke will be visible in the coming days.”

BCWS said helicopters will continue to provide regular support for ground crews over the weekend, bucketing in order to slow fire spread so personnel can operate safely and effectively.

Crews will continue to mop up hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners, and heavy equipment are working on the west flank to establish a guard closer to the fire. Guards are also being constructed on the north and south flanks.

On Saturday, 40 more firefighters are expected to arrive and will focus on mop-up and patrol along the east flank, where the fire is smouldering.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has claimed one structure — an unaddressed cabin that was on someone’s private property. Davies said the TNRD is not aware of any other impacts to structures as a result of the fire.

More information on revised evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the TNRD and City of Kamloops websites.

