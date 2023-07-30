Day One Society receives $5,000 for Indigenous cultural arts project

Photo: Day One Society Day One Society's Phoenix Centre location, located near Royal Inland Hospital.

Day One Society has been awarded a $5,000 grant from BC Housing to start a cultural art project for Indigenous youth at their new detox unit.

The new youth detox unit was unveiled in June, and will now feature artwork created by people from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

The society said it hopes to create a space that honours Indigenous youth and feels culturally safe and inviting.

“Our collaboration with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is important for us to acknowledge and honour the Indigenous peoples and the land where our centre operates,” said Siân Lewis, executive director of Day One Society.

“Indigenous communities have been disproportionately impacted by substance use and the toxic drug supply. Through artwork, we can better create culturally safe spaces that support them and the unique challenges they face.”

Lewis also said they intend to make the space as inclusive as possible as they serve a diverse group of people, including other cultural groups and the LGBTQ2+ community.

“We want to congratulate Day One Society for their successful application of this grant and look forward to following on their journey to completing this project,” said Mary Gerges, BC Housing executive director of reconciliation and equity strategies.

“This will remind residents and community members of the rich history and culture of the Secwépemc people and their stewardship of their lands since time immemorial.”

The planning for the creative concept is underway.

According to Day One Society, the project is planned to include a glass case of photos, artifacts, art items and stories that will pay respect to the unmarked graves on the former Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds.

There will also be a wall with the names of the 45 recipients of the Out of the Ashes Bursary, which is given to young people in recovery who are pursuing their education.